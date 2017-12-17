Call it the Toy Fund Tap Takeover.
The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be in its 68th year, but it’s not too old to start some new traditions. And while reader donations continue to be the lifeblood of the annual charity drive, special events also play a part.
Tuesday is the second annual benefit concert to raise money for the fund. It’s happening at Bunker Brewing Co. at 17 Westfield St. in Portland from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sons of Quint will once again provide the music, and the Tacos Del Seoul food truck will be cooking up Korean-Mexican tacos, burritos and bowls.
Beer by Bunker, naturally.
There is no cover charge to enter, but cash donations are encouraged and the goal, as always, is to raise as much as possible to buy holiday gifts for children in need.
The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the original pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.
The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Applications can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.
Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.
