Call it the Toy Fund Tap Takeover.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be in its 68th year, but it’s not too old to start some new traditions. And while reader donations continue to be the lifeblood of the annual charity drive, special events also play a part.

Tuesday is the second annual benefit concert to raise money for the fund. It’s happening at Bunker Brewing Co. at 17 Westfield St. in Portland from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sons of Quint will once again provide the music, and the Tacos Del Seoul food truck will be cooking up Korean-Mexican tacos, burritos and bowls.

Beer by Bunker, naturally.

There is no cover charge to enter, but cash donations are encouraged and the goal, as always, is to raise as much as possible to buy holiday gifts for children in need.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the original pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Applications can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.

Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

TOY FUND DONATIONS

In memory of Ronald Leeman $25

Anonymous $50

In honor of Bruce Marstaller. With our love, Wendy, Makeighlee and Braden $30

Tom and Diana Allen $150

Barry Gleason and Maryellen Kennedy $100

In memory of Gramma “D” Love from your family. $100

Richard Auteuil Jr. $100

In memory of my mother, Carol Denison Libby $50

For love of Clara $30

Susan & J. David Haynes $50

Harold Warren & Dolores Carver – In memory of our loved ones $100

In memory of Norm & Theresa – Janet & Donald Leaver $50

From Punkin & me $25

John & Barbara Heath $50

Thank you for your good work! Janet Silvers $25

Cindy’s $25

Southern Maine Labor Council $250

Anonymous $500

Haley & Aldrich Inc. $100

Mark Kingston $200

Ken & Jill Ryan $100

Patricia Noonan $150

In memory of Oma and Gramps – JPC $250

Gaston Lee $50

Thomas & Holly McKenny $500

In memory of Willis Jodrie, from his loving family – Ken, Sandy, Ria & Della Jodrie $50

Anonymous $25

Kathleen & James Moreau $50

In memory of my husband, Joe, and my boxer, Pogie $50

Bailey & Ramona Toderico $50

Pauline Kenniston $20

Jean Campbell $100

In memory of Sena & Warren Herbert and Irene & Henry Ducharme $25

In loving memory of our parents, Bill & Barbara Caswell $25

In memory of Rose and Ralph $50

Meg and Jim Wilson $250

In memory of Clarence and Phyllis Smith $100

Anonymous $200

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $500

Robin Pinnette $100

The Supergirls $200

In memory of Charlie and Ray Adams, from Jane and Stephen Parker $100

Merry Christmas! Ronnie Small $400

Anonymous $100

Ellen Laurie Bloch $104

Claire and Richard Corbin $200

Patricia Harrington and Michael Bell $100

John and June McClean $100

Year to date: $68,894

