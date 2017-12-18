A 50-passenger regional jet landed safely Sunday night after the pilot experienced some fuel-related issue on board and called for a cautionary emergency response, a jetport spokesman said.
Commute Air flight 3991 landed safely at 8:42 p.m. after arriving in Maine from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, said Zachary Sunquist, a spokesman for the Portland International Jetport.
Sundquist did not know the precise nature of the fuel issue, but said firefighters returned to their firehouses after the uneventful landing.