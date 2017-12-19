Two people from the town of Solon are facing multiple criminal charges for an alleged arson-for-hire plot in which investigators say a van was purposefully torched so the vehicle’s owner could collect insurance money.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the July 24 fire in Bingham, which destroyed a 2002 Dodge Caravan owned by 30-year-old Jennifer Sandoval.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said Sandoval paid 24-year-old Anthony Salisbury $300 to set fire to the van, which was found destroyed on Brighton Road.

In turn, Sandoval collected $2,200 in insurance payments. Sandoval was arrested Friday and Salisbury was arrested Tuesday.

Both are charged with arson, conspiracy to commit arson and insurance fraud, and are being held at the Somerset County Jail.

