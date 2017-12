Many towns received more accumulation than expected with Topsham coming in at a statewide high of 5.8 inches, according to National Weather Service reports. The map below illustrates reported snowfall accumulations from National Weather Service observers as of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.