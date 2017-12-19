Emme Poulin scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Cheverus collected a 47-44 victory against Bonny Eagle in an SMAA girls’ basketball game Tuesday night at Keegan Gym.

Abby Cavallaro added 14 points for the Stags (3-2).

Mackenzie Emery scored 16 points to pace Bonny Eagle (2-3). Dierdra Sanborn added 13 points and five rebounds.

Michaela Jordan contributed eight points for Cheverus, which outscored Bonny Eagle 13-6 in the third quarter to open a 30-24 after trailing 18-17 at the half.

SOUTH PORTLAND 40, SCARBOROUGH 32: Meghan Graff scored 12 points and Margaret Whitmore added 11 for the Red Riots (4-0), who used a big second quarter to take control against the Red Storm (2-2) at Scarborough.

South Portland went on a 14-4 run in the second to take a 26-14 halftime lead.

Sophie Glidden scored 10 points to pace Scarborough.

WINDHAM 56, NOBLE 41: Hannah Talon scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (2-2) over the Knights (0-3) at North Berwick.

Meghan Hoffses scored 15 points and Tara Flanders added 14 for Windham.

Tori Exel led Noble with 17 points. Raegan Kelly finished with 13.

EDWARD LITTLE 47, MT. ARARAT 20: The Red Eddies (4-1) used a balanced offense to open a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and defeated the Eagles (1-4) at Topsham.

Hannah Chaput had 13 points to lead Edward Little. Grace Fontaine added 10.

Ainsley Bryant paced Mt. Ararat with eight points and seven rebounds.

BRUNSWICK 56, LEWISTON 36: Charlotte MacMillan scored nine of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Dragons (4-0) took a 15-10 lead before pulling away from the Blue Devils (1-3) at Brunswick.

Sabrina Armstrong had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Brunswick, which extended its lead to 31-17 at halftime. Marley Groat added eight points, nine steals and eight assists.

Victoria Harris led Lewiston with 12 points. Myah Nichols hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

MARSHWOOD 50, KENNEBUNK 32: The Hawks (5-0) opened the game on an 18-0 run and cruised past the Rams (3-2) at Kennebunk.

Angelina Bisson scored 10 points to lead Marshwood. Elora Montgomery added seven.

Kennebunk closed within 27-20 at halftime but Marshwood answered with a 12-1 run to take a 39-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Alaina Schatzabel scored nine points to pace Kennebunk.

WELLS 46, SACOPEE VALLEY 21: Franny Ramsdell, Mackenzie Foss and Delaney O’Brien each scored nine points to lead the Warriors (2-2) past the Hawks (0-4) at Wells.

Haiden Sawyer led Sacopee with 10 points.

SANFORD 45, THORNTON ACADEMY 37: Samaya Santiague scored 14 points and Paige Cote added 12 as the Spartans (1-3) rallied past the Trojans (0-3) at Sanford.

Julia Allen added nine points for Sanford, which outscored Thornton 25-10 in the second half after trailing 27-20 at halftime.

Alexandra Hart scored 11 points for the Trojans.

PORTLAND 48, MASSABESIC 32: Shayla Eubanks had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals as the Bulldogs (3-1) downed the Mustangs (2-2) at Portland.

Gemima Motema finished with nine points and six rebounds, and Reagan Brown added six points for Portland, which led 28-15 at halftime.

Mckenzy Ouellette scored 12 points to pace the Mustangs.

BIDDEFORD 39, FALMOUTH 28: Grace Martin scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter as Biddeford (1-3) used a 17-7 run to overcome a 16-10 halftime deficit and defeat the Yachtsmen (0-4) at Falmouth.

Martin added seven points in the fourth as the Tigers widened their lead.

Grace Dimick scored 10 points for Falmouth.

GREELY 63, POLAND 53: Camille Clement had 25 points and Brooke Obar added 17 to lift the Rangers (3-1) past the Knights (3-1) at Cumberland.

Natalie Theriault scored 21 points and Jessica Seeley had 20 for Poland.

Seeley scored eight points in the third quarter for the Knights, but Clement answered with nine points in the quarter to help extend Greely’s lead to 53-39.

RANGELEY 81, NORTH HAVEN 16: Emily Eastlack finished with 15 points, 13 steals, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers (4-0) ran away from North Haven (1-3) at Rangeley.

Natasha Haley scored 14 points and Brooke Egan added 12 for Rangeley.

Mercedes Sparhawk scored nine points for North Haven.

GARDINER 53, ERSKINE ACADEMY 42: Jaycie Adams scored 12 points and Aimee Adams had 10 to lead the Tigers (3-1) over Erskine (1-3) at Augusta.

Logan Granholm had nine points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Alyssa Savage had nine points to pace the Eagles.

SKOWHEGAN 47, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 38: Sydney Ames had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Indians (4-0) over Hampden Academy (3-1) at Skowhegan.

Alyssa Everett had eight points and eight rebounds, and Mariah Dunbar added 11 points for Skowhegan.

VALLEY 51, FOREST HILLS 24: Lexi Davis scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers (2-4) over Forest Hills (1-5) at Jackman.

