Thirteen of the top senior linemen in Maine have been announced as semifinalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Linemen Awards.

Each player is from a school located in southern Maine and only defensive finalist Zebulun Leavitt of Cheverus played in a North division.

The offensive finalists are Jack Webb of Thornton Academy, Nathan Labrie of Cape Elizabeth, Cole Hoffman of Kennebunk, Nicholas Works of Sanford, Sean McCormack-Kuhman of Wells, and Zach Klein of Bonny Eagle.

In addition to Leavitt, the defensive linemen finalists are Garret Lynn of Thornton, Griffin Aube of Falmouth, Aidan Parmenter of Leavitt, Anthony Griffin of Scarborough, Michael Lunny of Sanford and Arlo Pike of Bonny Eagle.

Each semifinalist will be interviewed as part of an extensive evaluation by the Gaziano selection committee. Three finalists in each category will be determined. The offensive and defensive linemen of the year each will receive $5,000 and a first-place trophy and the four runner-ups receive $1,000 each.

Award winners will be announced at a luncheon ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Augusta Civic Center.

