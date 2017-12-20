The York County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it used bullet fragments to solve a shooting that took place more than a year ago at a home in Waterboro.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Zachary Jordan of Sanford on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class B offense.

Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release said Jordan became a suspect in a shooting that took place on Nov. 6, 2016.

The victims in that case reported that someone had fired a gun at their home. Investigators located two bullets, one on the garage and one in the bedroom of a 20-year-old boy who lived there. King said the shooting may have been instigated by a dispute that the 20-year-old was having with Jordan over a woman.

A bullet fragment from the house and a bullet from Jordan’s 9 mm Ruger were analyzed at the Maine State Police Crime lab. Investigators learned recently that the fragment matched the bullet from Jordan’s weapon.

“On December 19, 2017, Deputy Kevin Collins (a Waterboro contract deputy) re-interviewed Jordan and obtained a full confession,” King said in his statement.

Jordan is scheduled to appear March 9 in Alfred Superior Court.

