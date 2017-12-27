CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie Jayson Tatum said he is beginning to feel more comfortable with the NBA game. It’s beginning to show, too.

Tatum scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-91 on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Rockets at Celtics WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: TNT Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Tatum stepped up for us,” said Al Horford, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds. “He’s not afraid of the moment. One thing that helps him is he stays poised, very focused. It doesn’t matter how the game has been going up until that point. He seems to make the right plays down the stretch.”

Tatum had two fast-breaks dunks and a nifty baseline drive in which he blew past Dwight Howard before drawing a foul as the Celtics broke open a tight game in the fourth.

“It comes with the amount of games we’ve played,” Tatum said. “Each and every day I’m getting more comfortable and getting into a rhythm.”

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 21 points. The Celtics had dropped 3 of 4, including a 111-103 loss to visiting Washington on Christmas Day.

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and Howard had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Hornets, who are in the midst of a freefall down the Eastern Conference standings. Charlotte has lost 13 of 17 ahead of a four-game West Coast trip beginning Friday night at Golden State.

With Boston leading by four early in the fourth quarter, Tatum scored on an alley-oop dunk on a fast break. A few possessions later he scored on a reverse layup, and then added a block at the other end.

Tatum was able to pick his spots because the Hornets shifted their focus in the fourth quarter to blitzing Irving when he had the ball.

“Kyrie is drawing a ton of attention in that moment and Al draws a lot of attention, so a couple of Jayson’s baskets were off of that,” Boston Coach Brad Stevens said.

Irving said Tatum has tremendous patience.

“Understanding what we’re trying to accomplish and knowing that when the game has to slow down, the spots that he needs to be in, the spots that he can take advantage of and being able to have the confidence to be put in that position,” said Irving, who had eight assists. “He’s taking full advantage of it.”

The Hornets trailed by as many as 20 in the first half, but cut the lead to one entering the fourth quarter after holding the Celtics to 7-of-23 shooting in the third.

But Charlotte never led.

Terry Rozier, who had 15 points, knocked down a 3-point to start the fourth and Horford scored inside to give the Celtics some breathing room.

Aron Baynes played a pivotal role on defense, helping hold Howard to 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Baynes consistently pushed Howard away from the low block, forcing him to take difficult shots and finished with nine rebounds.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.