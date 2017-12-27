Monday’s snowstorm brought a white Christmas to most of New England, but it wasn’t enough to give hundreds of Springer’s Jewelers customers free holiday presents.

In a news release Wednesday, the company said its Portsmouth, New Hampshire, location received 4.3 inches of the white stuff on Dec. 25, 1.7 inches less than it needed to trigger its Let It Snow promotion.

Under the rules of the promotion, if the Portsmouth store got 6 inches of snow or more on Christmas Day, the company would refund any qualifying purchase made its three locations in the two weeks after Thanksgiving.

This is the 11th year Springer’s has run the promotion, and there was speculation Monday’s powerful storm might have pushed it over the top and refunded more than $800,000 to customers.

“Nobody was more excited than the Springer’s team that our 11th year of Let it Snow might be the one,” the company said in a written statement. It carries insurance to cover the cost of the refunds, should they ever be made.

Vice President Zoe Beaulieu said Tuesday that more than 400 customers shopped at the jewelery stores during the Nov. 24 to Dec. 9 promotional period and bought almost $1 million worth of products, from $30 ornaments to $10,000 Rolex watches. There is a $10,000 cap for individual refunds, under the terms of the promotion.

In a report prepared for Tokio Marine – Springer’s insurer – Weather Analytics LLC confirmed the snowfall total. Springer’s was insured for up to $809,556 for the promotion, according to the report. The company initially said it was going to release the final tally Jan. 5, but was able to get the totals earlier, said spokesman Alex Jackman.

“This wasn’t the year for Let it Snow, but it was the closest we’ve ever been and we look forward to next year with all the excitement in the world,” the company said in its announcement Tuesday.

Springer’s has locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Bath.

