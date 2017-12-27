The Riverside Women’s Golf Association is still at it. And, as a result, a lot of children received new toys to brighten the holiday season.
The 50 or so women who make up the weekly golf league at Riverside Golf Course in Portland have become regular supporters of the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. They hit the fairways and greens each summer and then hold a holiday party each December. Several years ago, they stopped swapping gifts at the party and began pitching in cash to make a group donation.
This year, the women collected a little more than $500 and sent it to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts, which uses donations from readers to provide toys for children who might otherwise not receive them because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.
When the charity was founded 68 years ago, it raised $3,903. The fund now raises many times that and allows thousands of children to share in the joy of the holidays.
The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year.
Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the following year.
Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.
See more stories about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.
Year to date: $111,268.18