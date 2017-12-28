NORTH BERWICK — McKenzy Ouellette scored a game-high 24 points as the Massabesic girls’ basketball team beat Noble 51-49 on Thursday.

Marissa Holt and Noelle DesVergnes each added 10 for Massabesic (2-4).

Amy Fleming had 14 points and five assists to lead Noble (0-4). Raegan Kelly and Liz Hamel each added eight. Kelly added six rebounds.

BOOTHBAY 53, TELSTAR 29: Page Brown scored a game-high 19 points as the Seahawks (6-0) rolled past the Rebels (0-7) in Bethel.

Faith Blethen and Glory Blethen each added 14 for Boothbay, which outscored Telstar 21-8 in the fourth quarter after taking a 32-21 lead.

Luci Rothwell scored 14 points for the Rebels. Aneah Bartlett added 11.

GORHAM 43, SANFORD 32: Mackenzie Holmes scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter as the Rams (5-0) downed the Spartans (2-4) in Sanford.

Brittany Desjardin added seven points for Gorham, which led 23-12 at halftime.

Paige Cote scored 13 points to pace the Spartans.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OCEANSIDE 70, MARANACOOK 67: Cooper Wirkala scored 22 points as the Mariners (4-1) beat the Black Bears (4-1) in Readfield.

Michael Norton Jr. added 13 points, while Trevor Reed had 11 for Oceanside.

Aric Belanger scored 16 points, while Silas Mohlar had 14 for Maranacook.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 10, GORHAM 2: Caroline Lerch scored three goals, and Portland/Deering (6-3) scored five times in the opening 6:28 to roll past Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (0-8) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Inez Braceras and Lerch each scored in the opening 30 seconds to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

Lerch added her second goal two minutes later, and Margaret Smith and Maeve LeClair each scored to give Portland a 5-0 lead after the first.

Braceras and LeClair each scored twice for Portland.

Beth Goodrich scored both goals for Gorham.

BIDDEFORD 5, YORK 0: Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells (5-3) scored four goals in the third period to get by York/Traip Academy (3-5) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Paige Laverriere scored in the first period from Paige Boudreau and Ainsley Wescott.

Jillian Lewis, Kathleen Monson, Ailaina Keely and Boudreau each scored in the third period.

GREELY 9, YARMOUTH 0: Bridget Roberts scored three goals as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (7-1) cruised past Yarmouth (1-7-1) at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Madison Pelletier had two goals and two assists, and Brooke Clement added a goal and two assists for Greely, which led 4-0 after the first period.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, SCARBOROUGH 1: Deven Hannan scored 25 seconds into the game from Max Winson and Aidan Schifano, and South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (2-3) cruised past the Red Storm (2-3) at William B. Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Mitchell Adams scored from Schifano to make it 2-0 in the first, before Scarborough got on the board with a goal by Zachary Chaisson late in the second.

Winson and Bradley McMains scored in the third as the Red Riots pulled away.

POLAND 6, CONY 5: Luda Andechad scored an unassisted goal 3:45 into overtime as Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Lisbon (4-0) beat Cony/Monmouth (1-3) in Hallowell.

Cony tied the game in the third period with a goal by Tyrell Sousa.

Austin Taylor and Bailey Drouin each scored twice for Poland.

