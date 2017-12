Firefighters in Brunswick are battling a two-alarm house fire on Maquoit Road.

Fire companies from Durham and Lisbon are assisting, said Don Williams, a Brunswick fire fighter.

The call was reported before noon, and as of 12:40 p.m., Williams said active fire-fighting was still ongoing at the residence.

It was unclear whether anyone was hurt in the blaze. Williams said people were home at the time of the fire, but was unsure whether everyone got out safely.

This story will be updated.

