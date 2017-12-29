Sen. Susan Collins tells us in her recent commentary (“New tax law will benefit hardworking Mainers, not Washington elites,” Dec. 27) that she backed the Republican tax cut legislation because, among other reasons, “it will help lower-income and middle-income families keep more of their hard-earned money.” Apparently, her constituents are not impressed.

Polls show that a majority of Mainers and other Americans do not favor this new law. People understand that today, the richest 1 percent own 40 percent of the country’s wealth, a concentration of riches not seen since before the 1929 stock market crash and Great Depression. Many of us know that under the tax bill, the wealthiest will gain still more. Not only that, as Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation has concluded, the legislation will not pay for itself through economic growth. So America will be borrowing money to give more to the wealthiest Americans.

The tax law is the Trump Congress’ biggest accomplishment? Their celebration is a mockery to the rest of us. It is understandable and heartening that most voters cannot be bought with a few dollars temporarily sent our way. Soon we can expect Congress to come after Medicare and Social Security. We plainly need better leadership in Washington, or more and more people will suffer the consequences.

Jon Hinck

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.