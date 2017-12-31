Welcome to the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram’s inaugural “Mainer of the Year” edition. Our intention was to single out the Maine resident who has had tremendous influence, has dominated the news or has shown unusual courage. It’s a high bar for politicians, who can affect our lives every day. But in selecting U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, we recognize her extraordinary impact in 2017; her vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act demonstrated a willingness to stand up to her party’s leadership in the face of intense pressure, while her support of a largely unpopular Republican tax overhaul will have broad economic repercussions for years to come. Because of her outsized influence on Maine and the nation, she earns the title of “Mainer of the Year.” Read the story.