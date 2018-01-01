FALMOUTH — Greely scored six third-period goals for a 7-3 win over Falmouth to take possession of the Dudley Cup for the first time in a boys’ hockey game Monday night at Family Ice Center.

The Rangers ended Falmouth’s 18-year hold on the Cup, which is named in honor of Harold Dudley, a Falmouth resident and lifelong hockey enthusiast who donated the land on which the arena sits.

“That was one of the greatest hockey games I’ve ever been a part of,” said Matt Kramlich, a sophomore forward who scored three goals and had an assist. “Greely has never won (the Dudley Cup) and that is probably the most amazing experience I ever had on the ice. Unbelievable.”

Falmouth (4-2-1) took a 3-1 lead into the third period but couldn’t stop Greely (2-1-1) from rallying for the win.

“You’ve got to play three periods of hockey, and you have to be able to put teams away,” said Falmouth Coach Deron Barton. “Nothing against Greely. I knew they were a strong team going in and they deserve respect. We had our chances going into that third period (to be) up by more than two (goals).

“I’m really proud of the way (the players) regrouped,” Greely Coach Barry Mothes said. “We were frustrated and really not being as cohesive as we should have been. After two periods, we had a good talk about sticking together and trying to outwork (Falmouth).

“We really played a smart third period where I felt we suddenly gained some composure. We took care of the puck better. We took some shots. We got our mojo working and everything seemed to fall into place.”

Kramlich started the comeback by scoring a short-handed goal 35 seconds into the third period. Less than five minutes later, Andy Moore put in a shot from the right circle to make it 3-3.

Greely took the lead with less than six minutes remaining when Jake MacDonald finished a three-on-two break with a shot from the right circle.

Moore made it 5-3 by putting in a hard shot from the top of the slot for a power-play goal, and MacDonald and Kramlich added empty-net goals 26 seconds apart.

Falmouth forward Brendan Hickey opened the scoring with less than two minutes left in the first period when he put in a rising shot from the top of the right circle, inside the far post.

About five minutes into the second period, Kramlich made it 1-1 when he took a backhander from the left circle that flipped off the glove of goalie Lyendae St. Louis and into the net for a power-play goal.

Theo Hembre responded with two goals late in the second period to propel the Yachtsmen into a 3-1 lead.

Hembree’s first goal came at 11:25, when he got his stick on a loose puck in front of the Greely net and muscled it past goalie Karsten Bourgoine, who made 29 saves.

Less than a minute later, Hembree’s shot from the right circle deflected off a defender and into the left side of the net.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.