Mercy Hospital in Portland welcomed one of the first few babies born in Maine in 2018 when Valentino Giovanni Servizio entered the world at 6:27 a.m. Monday.

Named for family members, the 8-pound, 1-ounce boy was born nearly two weeks ahead of schedule to Christina DiBiase, 37, and Paul Servizio, 48, who live in Bath.

“It was amazing,” Servizio said. “It’s our first, and it went great.”

Valentino is 19 inches long and has a full head of hair.

“Not bad for being 12 days early,” Servizio said. DiBiase’s due date was Jan. 12.

DiBiase is an assistant manager at Street & Co. restaurant in Portland’s Old Port, and Servizio is a musician and construction worker.

Servizio said he would be adding “dad duties” to his resume.

“It was just meant to be today,” he said.

While Valentino was the first baby born at Mercy on New Year’s Day, the first delivery at Maine Medical Center in Portland came a few hours earlier.

A Monmouth couple, Jason and Anya, welcomed a son, Jaxon, at 3:30 a.m. Last names were withheld.

Two babies were born Monday morning at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor – one in a vehicle in the hospital’s parking lot at 11:39 and one inside the hospital at 11:52.

Born in the parking lot, Lucas Wayne Flood came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 19.25 inches in length, said hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Volent. His mother is Jennifer Sicard-Flood of Madison.

The indoor delivery was Liam Thompson, born to Sarah and Luke Thompson of Bradford. Liam weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Trenton Leroy Salley Jr. was the first baby born at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on New Year’s Day. He arrived at 4:02 a.m. and was welcomed by his mom, Keira Washburn, his dad, Trenton Salley, and his big brother, Kaiden Mercier-Washburn, who turns 2 next month.

Washburn’s due date was Jan. 8, but she had been in labor and in and out of the hospital since Thursday. By Monday afternoon, Trenton Jr. slept peacefully in her arms, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length.

“He’s a pound heavier than Kaiden and an inch longer,” said Washburn, 19, a child care worker. She wondered whether Trenton Jr. would grow to be as tall as his 6-foot-5 father, Salley, who is 18 and works in concrete construction.

“It’s definitely an experience,” Salley said of witnessing his son’s birth.

The hometown of Washburn and Salley was not disclosed.

Kennebec Journal Staff Writer Betty Adams contributed to this report.

