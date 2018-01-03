Maine author Elizabeth Strout’s “Anything is Possible” made it on former President Barack Obama’s list of his favorite books of 2017.

The former president has shared his favorite books and songs each year of his presidency. He sent out this year’s list on Dec. 31 on Facebook, writing, “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”

Strout tweeted her delight at seeing her book on the list of Obama’s faves, writing, “Delighted to find ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE on Barack Obama’s ‘best books read’ list for 2017!

“Anything is Possible” is a follow-up to Strout’s previous work, “My Name is Lucy Barton” and resembles Strout’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Olive Kitteridge,” in that both give a sense of place through a series of linked stories.

Also on Obama’s list of best books he read last year:

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Grant by Ron Chernow

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Janesville: An American Story by Amy Goldstein

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Five-Carat Soul by James McBride

Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: Coach Wooden and Me by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

