The Cheverus/Kennebunk girls’ ice hockey team scored six unanswered goal to come back from a two-goal deficit and defeat Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 6-2 on Wednesday at the William B. Troubh Ice Arena.

Cape Elizabeth (4-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with Sophia Vendetti and Nicoletta Coupe both contributing a goal and an assist apiece.

For Cheverus (8-1), Abby Lamontagne led the way with two goals and an assist. Lucia Pompeo, Emma McCauley, Sophia Pompeo and Abby Enck also contributed goals for the Stags.

Cheverus outshot Cape Elizabeth 41-8. Goalkeeper Abby Joy made 35 saves for the Capers while Anna Smith stopped six shots for the Stags.

