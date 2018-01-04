Re: “Cape Elizabeth seeks common ground in waterfront access dispute” (Dec. 27):

The oceanfront property in Cape Elizabeth that is in question should be viewed and used by the folks who spend the most for property taxes. The ordinary people, tourists and nearby property owners shouldn’t be allowed the same privileges as the well-to-do. A sign should be erected stating: “Please avoid looking at the view while passing by.”

These folks who own and maintain multimillion-dollar properties along the oceanfront shouldn’t have to deal with nosy people who are trying to look at and touch things they aren’t entitled to. It is awful that the landowners involved have to deal with these people, who are infringing on their rights.

Greg Locke

Portland

