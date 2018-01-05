KENNEBUNK — Delaney LaBonte scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter Friday night as York pulled away to a 37-31 victory against Kennebunk in a girls’ basketball game.

York (5-2) outscored Kennebunk 16-9 in the second half after trailing 22-21 at halftime.

Emily Archibald and Jessica Dupler each scored eight points for Kennebunk (5-3). Alaina Schatzabel added six points and 13 rebounds.

BONNY EAGLE 55, BIDDEFORD 32: Emery MacKenzie scored 17 points, 15 in the first half, as the Scots (4-3) defeated the Rams (2-5) at Standish.

Grace Martin scored 24 points for Biddeford, which trailed 31-15 at the half.

Dierdre Sanborn had 13 points and Samantha Averill added eight for Bonny Eagle.

OXFORD HILLS 50, DEERING 35: Julia Colby scored a game-high 15 points, Maighread Laliberte added nine of her 13 in the second quarter and the Vikings (5-2) surged past the Rams (4-3) at Portland.

Laliberte hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Vikings used an 18-7 run to take a 24-16 halftime lead. Margaret Hartnett added nine points for Oxford Hills.

Delaney Haines scored 14 points to pace the Rams.

SOUTH PORTLAND 46, MASSABESIC 26: Maggie Whitmore and Meghan Graff combined for 11 points in the first quarter as the Red Riots (7-0) opened a 21-6 lead and handled the Mustangs (2-6) at Waterboro.

Graff finished with a team-leading 17 points and had five steals, and Whitmore had all six of her points in the first quarter.

McKenzy Ouellette scored a game-high 16 points and Maddie Drain added a game-high 11 rebounds for Massabesic.

BOOTHBAY REGION 73, CARRABEC 27: Page Brown poured in a game-high 29 points as the Seahawks (8-0) beat the Cobras (2-5) at North Anson.

Glory Blethen added 13 points and Faith Blethen scored 12 for Boothbay, which took a 29-6 lead in the first quarter.

Bailey Dunphy scored seven points to pace Carrabec.

MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 68, WINDHAM 62: Serena Mower scored 21 points and Catherine Reid added 19 to lead the Lions (6-0) over the Eagles (3-4) at Windham.

The Lions made 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, six by Reid. The Eagles had rallied from a 13-0 deficit to tie the game in the fourth.

Jill Joyce added 11 points for Maine Girls’ Academy. Hannah Talon had 27 and Meghan Hoffses 18 for Windham.

WELLS 45, YARMOUTH 43: Franny Ramsdell scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second half for the Warriors (4-3), who used a 12-6 run in the third period to take a 29-27 lead, then held off the Clippers (3-4) at Wells.

Mackenzie Boss added 12 points for Wells.

Sara D’Appolonia and Margaret McNeil each had 11 points to lead Yarmouth.

BRUNSWICK 72, CAPE ELIZABETH 25: Charlotte McMillan scored a game-high 19 points, Marley Groat had 17 points, six steals and nine assists, and the Dragons (8-0) cruised by the Capers (3-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

Alexis Guptil added 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Brunswick, which took a 37-10 lead at halftime.

Brooke Harvey scored five points for Cape Elizabeth.

FALMOUTH 54, MT. ARARAT 42: Grace Soucy converted all four of her foul shots in the fourth period for Falmouth (2-6), which hit 10 of 15 from the line in the quarter to hold off the Eagles (1-6) at Topsham.

Mt. Ararat, down 35-23 at the half, pulled within four with just over two minutes to play.

Soucy and Candice Powers led the Yachtsmen with 14 points each. Lauren Sturgess scored 15 for the Eagles.

VINALHAVEN 53, RANGELEY 39: Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes had 19 points and eight rebounds to lift the Vikings (8-0) over Rangeley (7-1) at Vinalhaven.

Ashlyn Littlefield added 12 points for Vinalhaven.

Natasha Haley led Rangeley with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Brooke Egan chipped in 10 points, five steals and four assists.

FOREST HILLS 40, BUCKFIELD 38: Demi Gerioux hit a long 3-pointer as time expired in the second overtime to lift the Tigers (3-7) over Buckfield (0-7) at Jackman.

Gerioux, who scored a team-high 15 points, sank a shot from just over the half-court line.

“She took a step over half court, swished it, and good night,” Forest Hills Coach Sean Danforth said.

MADISON 56, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 39: Lauren Hay had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (8-0) over Spruce Mountain (4-4) at Madison.

HOCKEY

WINSLOW 5, GORHAM 2: Five players scored in a balanced offense for Winslow/Gardiner (7-3-1) against Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (0-10) at Hallowell.

Desiree Veilleux, Evelyn Hinkley and Anna Chadwick each had a goal and an assist. Bailey Robbins and Lindsay Bell had the other goals, and Cassie Demers made 10 saves for the Black Raiders.

C.C. Cochran and Lauren Green scored for Gorham. Izzi Waveham made 35 saves.

