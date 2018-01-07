A Phippsburg man is facing charges in connection with an assault on his mother and the stabbing of her male companion Saturday in the Sagadahoc County town.

James Bowker, 34, of Fox Run Road was arrested Saturday night following the incident at his mother’s house on Bowker Road, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

Police said Bowker beat his mother, Mary Bowker, 53, and stabbed her companion, David MacDonald, 53, multiple times about 5 p.m. before fleeing. The two were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they were listed in stable condition.

A search for James Bowker by the sheriff’s office and Phippsburg police led to his arrest at a home on Fox Run Road.

Bowker is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He faces a charge of elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for traffic and probation violations.

He is scheduled to appear Monday at West Bath District Court.

The incident is still under investigation.

