Eimskip’s annual and much-anticipated Scandinavian Northern Lights Christmas Charity Event packed Portland’s Ocean Gateway on Dec. 15 to raise money for South Portland-based cancer support services.

“We were fortunate enough to be selected as the recipient of this year’s event,” said Eileen Brown, development director at the Cancer Community Center. “Eimskip wants to give back to the community, and they are doing this for the community. It’s fantastic.”

Eileen Brown, development director at Cancer Community Center, with Chris Cray, marketing manager of Soli DG; Larus Isfeld, event host and managing director at Eimskip USA and Eimskip Logistics; his wife, Kristen Bjorg Isfeld; and Kristine Neff-Jendrasko, development manager at Cancer Community Center. Bryan and Jaye Van Dussen of Portland. Linda and Charlie Einsiedler of Falmouth with Chuck and Jan Auger of Kennebunk. Photos by Margaret Logan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“In all of the ports we open up, we are a big part of the community,” said Larus Isfeld, event host and managing director of Eimskip USA and Eimskip Logistics, a top North Atlantic transportation company whose American headquarters are in Portland. “We believe it is our responsibility to foster business development, and to do that, you need to be a part of the community.”

Guests turned out in their festive best and, with barely room to stand, anticipated the evening’s evolution from cocktails and auctions to a full-on rave with Iceland’s DJ Hermigervill and pop musician Berndsen.

Derek Volk of Volk Packaging attended with his wife, Amy, state senator and assistant majority leader, and were joined by Kim Cook of Portland City Council, her husband Jon of Gray Family Vision, Erin Ovalle of Maine Life Media and Jason Birkel, general manager of St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad.

Laurie Hyndman, board member of the Cancer Community Center, attended with her husband, Tom, of Foreside Consulting; Chris Thompson of Thompson’s Point Development Co. attended with his wife, Erica; and Cari Gorman of Falmouth was joined by pals Cheryl Fish of Whitney + Fish Staging and Design and Sydney Davis of Portland.

“We are so proud to be a part of this,” said Nicole Avery, executive director of the Cancer Community Center, who was joined by the center’s board chair Bill Williams and vice chair Meg LePage.

“This is going to give us a huge jump start helping people in the coming year.”

“Being the beneficiary of this event could allow us to offer more programming,” said Nancy Audet, communications director at the center. “Eimskip has been such a great community partner, and we are lucky to have them as a part of our community.”

Margaret Logan is a freelance writer who lives in Scarborough. She can be reached at:

[email protected]

