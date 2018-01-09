NORWAY — A Paris man was injured when his pickup truck was crushed by a utility bucket truck at Route 117 and Thomas Hill Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Robert Sanborn, 38, suffered a cut to his head and was taken by PACE ambulance to Stephens Memorial Hospital, according to a report from investigator Rob Federico.
A hospital spokesman said Tuesday night that Sanborn was no longer there.
According to Federico’s report, Sanborn drove onto Route 117 from Thomas Hill Road into the path of a Target Utility Services bucket truck driven by Mitchell Cummings, 22, of Walpole.
Cummings was not injured, Cronce said.
The collision pushed the pickup truck into a Central Maine Power Co. pole, which was not damaged, he said.
The crash remained under investigation.