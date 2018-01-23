A collision between a car and a tractor-trailer on ice-covered roads in Alfred sent both vehicles sliding into separate buildings and closed Route 202 on Tuesday night.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash and said the tractor trailer slammed into an antique store while the sedan hit a flower shop near the Oak Street Bistro.

WCSH-TV reported that icy roads may have caused the crash. The station said the driver of the sedan was transported to Maine Medical Center. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route 202 near its intersection with Saco Road.

