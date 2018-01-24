LEWISTON — Just two weeks ago, Cheverus became the 20th opponent in a row to lose to the Lewiston boys’ hockey team.

The Stags took the lessons learned from that setback and used them to their advantage, playing stout defense to end the Blue Devils’ 22-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Wednesday.

“I just think we had more of a sense of urgency,” Cheverus Coach Dan Lucas said. “The last game, they took it to us pretty good, 5-1. They’re a good, strong skating team, they’re strong on their sticks, they play deep, and we wanted to come out and try to play stronger on our sticks and try to push in their zone a little bit, and try to not let them get their legs going through the middle of the ice.

“Kept it tight, and I think at the end of the day it could have gone either way, but it was a good game, so we’ll take it.”

Lewiston Coach Jamie Belleau also noted a sense of urgency, and he said his team didn’t have it. He said the two-time defending Class A champions (10-1) came out flat, and the Stags (7-2-1) pounced on that slow start.

Cheverus went on the power play six minutes into the game and took the lead. Mike Hatch’s shot from the point was stopped by Lewiston goalie Conrad Albert, but Luke Church was all alone at the right circle to put in the rebound.

“It was huge,” Hatch said. “Beginning of the game, I said we need a big play, a big hit, an early goal to go up. We got on the power play, we ended up finishing a good goal.”

The Blue Devils didn’t get their first shot on goal until the midway point of the period, but they finally came alive early in the second and tied the game on a power-play goal by Ryan Bossie.

Cheverus, though, regained the lead 1:50 into the third. Cam Dube wrapped around the left post and slid a pass across the crease to the right side, and Jackson Wilson was there for the winner.

SOUTH PORTLAND 12, MARSHWOOD 1: Devin Hannan recorded a hat trick, while Owen Patrick, Bradley McMains and Max Winson each had two goals as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (7-5) routed Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (4-7) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Austin Gross added a goal and three assists. Henry Honkonen scored for Marshwood.

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 1: Trevor Gray and Lucas Roop scored in the second period to give the Rams (3-7) a win over Windham/Westbrook (2-7) at USM Arena.

Dominic Lorello scored for Gorham 2:27 into the first period. Tommy Lekousi answered less than a minute later.

BASKETBALL

GREELY 61, WESTBROOK 47: Zach Brown scored 16 points, Jack Kane had 15 and Shane DeWolfe added 14 as the Rangers (13-0) defeated the visiting Blue Blazes (8-5) to set a school record with their 35th straight victory.

Brown got 11 points in the first half, helping Greely build a 30-21 lead.

Zac Manoogian scored 14 points and Kyle Champagne finished with 11 for Westbrook.

MARSHWOOD 62, THORNTON ACADEMY 59: Brandon Libby scored 17 points and the Hawks (5-9) rallied to beat the Trojans (7-6) in Saco.

Samuel Aiguier added 12 points and Kye Williams scored 10 for Marshwood, which trailed 16-7 after one quarter and 27-22 at halftime.

Payton James hit four 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for Thornton.

YARMOUTH 71, CAPE ELIZABETH 55: Nolan Hagerty finished with 23 points as the Clippers (9-4) surged past the Capers (7-5) in Yarmouth.

The Clippers turned a 24-22 halftime deficit into a 41-35 lead after three quarters, then scored 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Torres added 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Ashanti Haywood scored 12 for Yarmouth.

Finn Bowe tallied 27 points and Andrew Hartel had 12 for the Capers.

WELLS 50, YORK 47: Matt Sherburne scored 16 points to lead the Warriors (7-5) over the Wildcats (9-4) in York.

Cam Cousins added 14 points.

Chris Cummins and Brady Cummins each scored 10 points for York.

KENNEBUNK 73, BONNY EAGLE 52: Max Murray dropped in 24 points while leading the Rams (10-2) over the Scots (5-7) in Kennebunk.

Zack Sullivan added 16 points.

Zach Maturo finished with 25 points for the Scots.

LAKE REGION 69, TRAIP ACADEMY 33: Tristen Chaine scored 10 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Lakers (7-6) pulled away from the Rangers (6-8) in Naples.

Lake Region outscored Traip 22-6 in the third quarter and 15-4 in the fourth after leading 32-23 at halftime.

True Meyers added 10 points for the Lakers. Charlie Driscoll led Traip with 15 points.

POLAND 57, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 45: Isaiah Hill tallied 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights (2-10) turned back the Panthers (4-10) in Poland.

Tyler Tucci added 12 points for Poland, which led 37-33 after three quarters.

Te’Andre King scored 29 points for NYA.

SOUTH PORTLAND 67, NOBLE 28: Noah Malone scored 22 points to lead the Red Riots (9-3) past the Knights (1-12) in South Portland.

Liam Coyne chipped in with 10 points for South Portland, which outscored Noble 35-6 in the middle two quarters.

Tyler Oliver scored 10 points for Noble.

WAYNFLETE 65, FREEPORT 47: Dominick Campbell led a balanced offense with 15 points as the Flyers (10-3) beat the Falcons (7-5) in Freeport.

Christian Brooks contributed 12 points, and Alex Saade and Diraige Dahia each tossed in 11.

Gabe Wagner scored nine points for Freeport.

BRUNSWICK 49, MORSE 40: Dawson Hebert scored 10 points, including seven in the third quarter, and Noah Cox and Colby Bucknam each added eight points as the Dragons (9-3) defeated the Shipbuilders (1-12) in Brunswick.

Thomas Warren paced Morse with 16 points. Tyreik Foster finished with eight.

BOOTHBAY 58, WINTHROP 55: Hunter Crocker finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Seahawks (9-5) used a 9-2 run over the final three minutes to defeat the Ramblers (10-3) in Boothbay Harbor.

Crocker scored 18 points in the first half. Kyle Ames added 15 points on three 3-pointers.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 66, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 34: Zach Brady scored 19 points, including 14 in the first half, and John Martin added 17 to lead the Patriots (8-5) past the Seagulls (6-6) at Gray.

Ian Regan scored 14 points for OOB.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 46, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 33: Mason Jones scored 27 points for the Guardians (7-5), who led 27-17 at the half and held on to defeat the Lions (0-8) in South Portland.

Jesse Towne scored 12 points for Seacoast.

