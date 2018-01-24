OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Shani Plante popped in a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, starting a 13-4 run that carried Old Orchard Beach to a 35-28 win over Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.

The Seagulls (10-3) outscored Gray-NG 13-4 in the final quarter.

Plante led OOB with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Brianna Jordan scored 10 points for GNG (9-3).

WELLS 49, YORK 39: Franny Ramsdell scored 22 points to lead the Warriors (6-7) past the Wildcats (7-5) in York.

After York closed to within one point early in the fourth quarter, Ramsdell connected on back-to-back 3-pointers.

Kristen Leroux scored 19 points for York.

BIDDEFORD 50, FALMOUTH 46: Grace Martin went 15 of 17 from the free-throw line and scored 30 points as the Tigers (4-9) defeated the Yachtsmen (4-9) at Biddeford.

Grace Soucy led Falmouth with 15 points. Candice Powers added 11 points, including 10 in the second half.

DEERING 41, MASSABESIC 38: Delaney Haines scored 12 points to lead the Rams (5-7) over the Mustangs (2-11) in Portland.

Haines connected on two free throws with 14 seconds left to give the Rams a three-point lead. Elizabeth Drelich grabbed 12 rebounds for Deering.

McKenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 21 points.

LAKE REGION 47, TRAIP ACADEMY 39: The Lakers (10-4) used a 16-8 third-quarter advantage to open a 10-point lead in a win over the Rangers (5-7) at Kittery.

Chandler True scored 15 points for Lake Region.

Cassidy Delano led Traip with 16 points.

GREELY 74, WESTBROOK 29: Anna DeWolfe scored 27 points to lead the Rangers (12-2) over the Blue Blazes (2-10) in Westbrook.

Camille Clement added 18 points.

Mikayla Van Zandt and Elizabeth Cole each scored 10 points for Westbrook.

FREEPORT 58, WAYNFLETE 46: Caroline Smith scored 23 points to lead the Falcons (10-2) over the Flyers (4-7) in Portland.

Taylor Rinaldi added 15 points for Freeport.

Lydia Giguere scored 21 points for Waynflete.

THORNTON ACADEMY 40, NOBLE 31: The Golden Trojans (5-7) led 28-8 at halftime and held on to defeat the Knights (1-10) in Saco.

Alexandra Hart paced Thornton with 12 points.

Tori Exel scored 14 points for Noble.

HOCKEY

PORTLAND 4, MT. ARARAT 1: Emily Demers scored four goals to lead Portland/Deering (12-4) over Mt. Ararat/Morse (1-13) in Portland.

Ema Hawkes scored for Mt. Ararat in the third period.

GREELY 5, BRUNSWICK 0: Danielle Holt scored three goals for Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (13-1) in a win over the Dragons (5-10) at Family Ice Center.

Bridget Roberts added a goal and an assist, and Camilla Lattanzi also scored.

LEWISTON 4, SCARBOROUGH 0: Grace Dumond collected a goal and an assist for Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (13-2) in a win over the Red Storm (6-8-1) at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Sara Robert got the Blue Devils on the board with four minutes remaining in the first period. Brie Dube scored with three minutes left in the second period, and Dumond and Emma Begin added third-period goals.

