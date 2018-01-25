WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump remembered the millions of victims of the Nazis, with a visit Thursday to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” she said in a statement. “My heart is with you, and we remember.”

The first lady later tweeted that the visit was “a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust.”

President Trump was at a global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland.

