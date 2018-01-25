I was heartened to read that the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear Mark Eves’ case against Gov. LePage (Jan. 20, Page A1). The governor displayed a flagrant abuse of power by blackmailing the Good Will-Hinckley School board, threatening to block funding to the school if its offer to hire Eves as president was not rescinded.
Eves, a former speaker of the Maine House, is now running for governor. I believe Eves has the intellect, drive, determination and initiative to make a great governor.
He will certainly have my vote.
Petros Panagakos
Portland