As we witness daily the carnage done to our nation and its standing in the international community by an inexperienced, unqualified television personality sitting in the Oval Office, I am gobsmacked that a portion of the electorate sincerely believes that another one should run to succeed him.

It seems clear that irreparable damage has been done to the critical faculties of many Americans who can no longer tell the difference between TV fantasy and real life.

Ellen D. Murphy

Portland

