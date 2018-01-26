GIRLS

Olivia Harper, Morse swimming: A sophomore, Harper set a school record in an 89-81 victory over Camden Hills. Harper won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 10.60 seconds. That cut nearly two seconds off the previous mark by current Penn State freshman Ann Tolan, and is the fastest time in the state this season regardless of class. Harper also won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.27 and swam on two winning relays.

HONORABLE MENTION

Charlotte MacMillan, Brunswick basketball: The junior guard helped the Dragons improve to 11-0 with two big games. She scored 21 points with 10 steals and three assists in a 57-27 win over Leavitt, then followed with 27 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 55-43 win over Messalonskee.

Emily Demers, Portland/Deering hockey: The junior forward scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs past Falmouth 5-2, helping them bounce back from their first loss in nine games after falling to Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 3-2 last week.

Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook track and field: The junior multi-event star set a state-leading mark of 37 feet, 10.50 inches in the triple jump at an SMAA meet at the University of Southern Maine. Bayak also won the high jump in 5-6, another event in which she leads the state with her state-record mark of 5-9.

BOYS

Nick Fiorillo, Scarborough basketball: The junior forward had three exceptional games in Red Storm wins, including 26 points and nine rebounds in the 69-66 upset of previously unbeaten Portland. Fiorillo also scored 24 points in a 61-45 win against Massabesic and kept it going at Sanford with 19 points and nine rebounds in a 66-63 victory. Scarborough (11-3) is first in Class AA South.

HONORABLE MENTION

Travis Synder, Thornton Academy track: The senior won the pole vault by 4 feet at an SMAA meet on Jan. 20 breaking the league record with a mark of 16 feet, 1 inch. He also was second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.03). At an SMAA meet on Jan. 24, Synder won the pole vault (15-6), high jump (5-4) and 55 hurdles (8.17).

Bennett Berg, Deering Alpine skiing: A freshman, Berg won a five-school SMAA giant slalom race at Shawnee Peak. His two-run combined time was nearly 3 seconds better than anyone else in the field of 55.

Bryce Tyler, Camden Hills hockey: The junior forward scored a power-play goal 3:40 into overtime to give the Windjammers a 3-2 victory over Brewer. Tyler also tied it with five minutes left in regulation.

