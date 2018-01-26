There is an investigation into Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s trip to Morocco last month. He claimed that he was there to “work closely with countries like Morocco to enhance environmental stewardship around the world.”

Considering that Pruitt plans to repeal the Clean Power Plan, and the fact that under his administration the U.S. pulled out of the Paris climate accord, I do not see how or why it would be a priority for him to take a $40,000 trip to discuss environmental stewardship with Morocco.

Pruitt was there to promote natural gas to Morocco. The U.S. has a free-trade agreement with the country, and while in Morocco, Pruitt updated this agreement to include an option to import more natural gas from the U.S.

It is a shame that the head of our EPA is frivolously traveling to another country with an agenda – to tap into their natural gas projects – when our natural gas projects are currently not being properly regulated. Scott Pruitt is not putting his responsibility of protecting human health and the environment before his agenda to promote the oil industry.

Jordan Turcotte

Brunswick

