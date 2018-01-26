BATH – The top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee has gotten a firsthand look at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, toured the future USS Michael Monsoor and met with supervisors on Friday in Bath.

Reed said he and King are committed to working across the aisle “to help keep America strong militarily and economically.”

King, for his part, said he was happy that Reed paid a visit because “one day of seeing is better than one hundred days of hearing.”

Bath Iron Works is wrapping up work on the stealthy Zumwalt class of destroyers and preparing for construction of upgraded Arleigh Burke destroyers.

The General Dynamics subsidiary is also bidding on a contract to build a new class of frigates.

