A man was arrested Saturday morning and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Bangor man this month.

Bangor police arrested F Daly, 29, originally from Boston but who recently has been living in Bangor, WCSH-TV reported.

Israel Lewis, 51, was found dead Jan. 10 inside an apartment at 40 Second St. in Bangor.

Daly was arrested by the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Special Response Team. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

