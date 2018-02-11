NEW YORK — Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for “House of Cards” and “The Wire,” has died.

Cathey died at age 59, according to a statement from Netflix published in numerous reports. No other details were given.

“The Wire” creator David Simon, announcing his death in a tweet Friday, called him a “fine, masterful actor” and “delightful” person. Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock also tweeted tributes.

The Huntsville, Alabama, native was known for his deep voice and down to earth characters. Cathey’s portrayal of barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in “House of Cards” brought him three Emmy nominations and one win, in 2015. His other credits included “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

