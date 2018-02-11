NEWARK, N.J. — Adam McQuaid got his first goal of the season with 8:05 to play Sunday night, and the Boston Bruins extended their road point-scoring streak to 13 games with a 5-3 victory against the slumping New Jersey Devils.

Torey Krug scored twice and Tim Schaller also scored as the Bruins improved to 19-2-4 in their last 25 games. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter.

Anton Khudobin stopped a first-period penalty shot and finished with 35 saves as Boston avoided consecutive losses in regulation for what would have been the third time this season.

Miles Wood, Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who have lost four straight and 8 of 11. Eddie Lack, who was acquired in a trade with Calgary in late December, made 22 saves in his first start for New Jersey.

McQuaid, who returned to the lineup Jan. 17 after missing 36 games with a broken right leg, snapped a 3-3 tie with a shot from the right point that deflected off the stick of teammate Drew Stafford and bounced past Lack.

It was the first game between the teams since Brad Marchand was suspended for five games for elbowing Marcus Johansson of New Jersey in the head in Boston on Jan. 23.

There was a scrum after Bergeron scored with 39 seconds to play. Marchand was knocked down by Damon Severson before the goal.

Boston took leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 in the first two periods, scoring two unassisted short-handed goals in the first period and converting a power play in the second.

The Devils responded every time, getting three even-strength goals. Palmieri made it 3-3 by beating Khudobin in close.

The Bruins’ first two goals were a bit bizarre. Krug got his first when Nico Hischier tried to clear a puck in the crease and slid it under Lack.

Wood came out of the penalty box and tied the game with a breakaway goal at 16:32, but Schaller got the lead back for Boston with a stuff at the corner of the net with three seconds left after Hall couldn’t handle a Lack pass.

Hall made up for the mistake 31 seconds into the second period after Hischier intercepted a Marchand pass.

