Maine State Police are investigating the cause of a motor vehicle fire that broke out Monday night in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike between Falmouth and Gray.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said in a traveler’s alert that the car caught fire around 5:30 p.m. between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 63 in Gray.

The fire caused some traffic delays, but the area was cleared for travel by 6:40 p.m.

