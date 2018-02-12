ROCKLAND — No charges will be filed against a person who mistakenly drove away with the wrong car on Friday.

Rockland police confirm that an elderly woman had left her tan sedan running in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket parking lot Friday morning while she went shopping.

When the shopper returned to the parking lot, her car was gone. The owner reported the matter to police.

A quick investigation determined that another car owner, whose car looked similar and was parked next to the other vehicle, had mistakenly gotten in the wrong car and drove home.

Police located the car at the errant driver’s home.

Cars and drivers have happily been reunited.

