AUBURN — Kurt Heywood scored on a power play late in the second period Monday and Yarmouth went on to a 2-1 victory against Edward Little in a boys’ hockey game at Norway Saving Bank Arena.

Matt Sanborn scored for the Clippers (9-4-2) in the first period and Ben Lane-Robichaud tied it for the Eddies (9-6-1) just over two minutes later.

“We had some opportunities, and the difference in the game is we didn’t score and take advantage of our opportunities,” Edward Little Coach Norm Gagne said. “They capitalized on the few mistakes that we made and got goals out of it, and we didn’t on theirs.”

The Clippers wasted little time taking the lead. Sanborn’s lofted shot from the point – Yarmouth’s first shot on goal – eluded goalie Gavin Toussaint three minutes into the game.

“That was a blown coverage,” Gagne said. “There was nobody in that area to challenge that shot. It seemed like we all got caught below the dots. And for some reason or other, Gavin, I don’t think ever saw that shot.”

The Red Eddies tied it when Lane-Robichaud took a feed from Alex Landry and went left-to-right in front of Yarmouth goalie Dan Latham before beating him.

“I thought they did definitely carry the play in the first period,” Yarmouth Coach David St. Pierre said. “I thought Dan, our goalie, did a really good job of holding them at bay. And then we talked between periods about shoring up our defensive zone. We were losing one of their forwards high in the zone, and we kind of tightened that up and made sure that that was under control, and I thought that helped us kind of regain some of the balance in the game.”

A game of revolving penalty-box door tag in the second eventually led to the Clippers scoring the winning goal. With 1:25 left in the period, and one minute into a power play, Heywood’s persistence at a loose puck was the third-time-charm the Clippers needed to get it past Toussaint.

“I thought (Gavin) was going to cover it and we had nobody pushing guys out of the way,” Gagne said. “They must have got 20 whacks at it before they put it in.”

The loss hurt the Red Eddies’ chance of creating separation for the No. 2 spot in Class A North from St. Dominic and Bangor.

“Our destiny was in our hands, and now we’ve got to hope for somebody helping us out along the way,” Gagne said.

St. Pierre called the win a “big” one for his team.

“Beating any Class A opponent – we’re a small, little Class B school – it’s always good to beat Class A teams. We try to schedule some tough crossover games to make us ready for playoffs,” he said. “So this is a big win for us. They’re worth some points for us, and coming up here and winning on the road is a nice win for us.”

LEWISTON 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Evan Cox scored in the first period and Ryan Bossie in the second to lift the Blue Devils (14-2) past the Trojans (8-7) at Lewiston.

Luke Chessie answered for Thornton with 9:17 remaining.

