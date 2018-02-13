BANGOR – The Bangor High School basketball coach resigned in the aftermath of his weekend arrest on a charge of operating under the influence.

Varsity coach Carl Parker told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday that he feels awful but added that “if you screw up, you’ve got to own it.”

Parker said he was returning from a Class AA North coaches meeting in Lewiston on Saturday when his car slid on ice while passing a vehicle on Interstate 95. Maine State Police confirmed Tuesday that Parker was arrested at the scene of the fender bender. His blood-alcohol content wasn’t immediately known.

Parker’s departure came on the same day Bangor played Windham in a Class AA North quarterfinal game. Jon McAllian, the Rams’ junior varsity coach, coached as the Rams lost to the Eagles 78-62.

