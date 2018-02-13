Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posed for photos and met with children at Portland’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Gronkowski dropped off a donation check for $25,000 with his father and two brothers as part of their family business, Gronk Nation.

The money was raised through two raffles by Gronk Nation. One was for tickets to the AFC Championship Game and the other was for tickets to the Super Bowl.

Great work today @gronknation! Dropping off a few checks to @bostonchildrens and Barbara Bush children’s hospital. The kids are the future and we are proud to support these great organizations. #forthekids pic.twitter.com/pZG2k8ED5e — Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) February 13, 2018

In addition to the donation check, Gronkowski met with young patients, including Ryan MacDonald Jr. of Scarborough, who is receiving treatment for Crohn’s Disease. Ryan MacDonald Sr. said he shook hands with the Patriots star and said he was a “great guy.”

The hospital was one of three hospitals to get money from Gronk Nation. The others were Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island and Boston Children’s Hospital.

The money will be used to purchase equipment as well as health and wellness programs.

Gronkowski even gave the kids a special treat: He taught them how he spikes a football after touchdowns.

