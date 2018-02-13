Saco police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.

Deputy Chief Jack Clements identified the girl as 15-year-old Ayia Aribi of Saco and said her case is being treated as a runaway. Saco police posted a photograph of Aribi on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.

Clements said that Aribi was last seen by her mother on Feb 6. Clements said the mother had left their home for several hours, and when she returned about 4 p.m. her daughter had disappeared.

“We believe she ran away,” Clements said. “This is not the first time it has happened.”

Clements said police have no reason to believe that she was abducted or is in any danger, but the length of her disappearance does concern them. Police also do not know whether the girl has a cellphone or money.

“Ayia is known to frequent the Westbrook, Portland and South Portland area. If you see or know where this missing juvenile is, contact the Saco Police Department at 284-4535,” Saco police said in their Facebook post.

Ayia is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

