RAYNHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts police have cited a school bus driver for crashing into two trees and driving away from the scene with students on board.

Authorities say 34-year-old Francelle Fleurine, of Attleboro, was transporting 10 Raynham Middle School students when she struck the first tree Monday afternoon. Fleurine backed into a second tree, smashing the bus’s back window before finishing her route.

No injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash. They say Fleurine told authorities she was running late on her route.

School district Superintendent Derek Swenson said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday that Fleurine is no longer a driver for the school system.

Swenson apologized to the affected students and parents, calling the driver’s actions “unacceptable.”

