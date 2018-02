I suggest that if we want to know what’s going on with Central Maine Power, we might ask CMP’s owner, Iberdrola (in Spain), what’s up and let them laugh at our naivete, as do other industries that buy rights to Maine soil and water from our local and state governments.

I wonder if Paul LePage had this plan in mind when he announced “Open for Business” on the “Welcome to Maine” signage in Kittery, or if corporations are the only citizens with a plan.

Alec Ferguson

Kennebunkport

