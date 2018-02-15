Blais Civil Engineers (BCE) has been providing civil/site engineering design, regulatory permitting, and construction services for all types of land development projects for more than a decade.

Headquartered in Scarborough, the company translates ideas from the conceptual stage through the final build, with innovative and effective project support. “We strive to serve our clients with honesty, openness, and unyielding attention to their best interests,” said Steve Blais, founder and president of BCE.

A significant project the firm has been working on in recent months, in partnership with Licht Environmental Design, LLC (LED), is the Cape Arundel Cottage Preserve.

The Preserve is a seasonal resort in the town of Arundel, not far from better-known Kennebunkport. The 300-acre parcel of land on U.S. Route 1 includes 259 cottage units being developed within purposely conserved natural settings.

There are 68 acres of open space, and as much of the development area’s vegetation as possible is being preserved. BCE has worked with LED on final site design through several stages so far, and has been directly involved with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection on local permitting and stormwater system design.

The beautiful natural surroundings – trees, ledges, ponds, waterfalls, walking trails and pools – complement the project’s location, which is also near local restaurants, shopping centers, and the cities of Portland, and Portsmouth, N.H.

With development in Maine expanding, Blais plans to continue to grow, and to hire additional engineers. Please visit BCE or LED for more information.

