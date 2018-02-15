They’re ready to spice up your life – again.

The Spice Girls have reportedly signed contracts for a reunion tour in the UK and the U.S., TMZ reported.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) performs with the Spice Girls during the closing ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Associated Press/Sergei Grits Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Mel B signed the dotted line Friday and the other members followed suit, sources told the gossip site.

Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, told Vogue after TMZ broke the news of a possible reunion tour that it wasn’t happening, but it seems she’s changed her tune.

The contract signed by the five women includes the number and locations of concerts, as well as compensation, which was not revealed.

After their first series of singles topped charts in more than 53 countries, the world knew these girls were here to stay.

In November 1996, the group released their debut album “Spice” in Europe with a reaction that mirrored Beatlemania. Millions of copies were sold before it even reached its United States release later in February 1997.

There will reportedly only be a limited number of concerts and no new music will be performed – just the hits.

The pop group formed in 1994 features Melanie Brown aka Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm aka Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice and Beckham.

The Spice Girls took a hiatus in 2000 and hit the road for their first reunion tour in 2007 and 2008.

They later reunited once more for the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in London, where they performed a medley of “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.