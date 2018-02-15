Don Parsons, 68, of Ogunquit, places his surf board on top of his car as ice crystals form on his mustache and face in the single-digit temperatures with below-zero windchills at Long Sands beach in York Monday, January 15, 2018. Parsons comes out to surf regardless of the weather, he says, but that once he's out of the water, it can get freezing. "I once asked my friend why we come out in this," Parsons said. "He said for bragging rights and I was like I'm 68 I don't need bragging rights." Staff photo by Gabe Souza Staff photo by Gabe Souza