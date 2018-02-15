Windham police said a male high school student had to be removed from a school bus by officers on Thursday afternoon, but the incident on Route 302 did not involve a threat of violence.

Sanford Prince, superintendent of Regional School Unit 14, said police were summoned to the scene by the school bus driver after the student had a medical reaction to what Prince described as vapor pen containing marijuana oil. A vapor pen is easy to hide and can be used to vaporize concentrated marijuana oils instead of nicotine.

Prince tweeted that the student, who required medical attention, “is doing fine at this time.”

Windham police would not provide details on the incident. But in a week when there was an incident in South Portland and threats of violence at a two other Maine schools, Capt. William Andrew stressed that the student was arrested as the result of a totally separate police investigation that he declined to elaborate on.

“An incident did occur on the bus, which was not the result of any threat of violence,” he said.

Andrew said that because the student is a juvenile, police would not release any additional details.

“He is not in police custody,” Andrew added.

The incident took place on Route 302 near its intersection with Anglers Road.

