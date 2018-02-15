Students in Augusta and Caribou have been cited for terrorizing after allegedly making threats at their schools on Tuesday.

A male student at Cony High School in Augusta was issued a summons for terrorizing after faculty learned about an alleged threat involving a firearm, according to Augusta police. The school resource officer interviewed the boy and determined he was unlikely to act on the threat, but police credited school officials for assisting in the case and plan to forward the case to the district attorney for prosecution.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old student at Caribou Middle School faces a Class D terrorizing charge after allegedly leaving a written bomb threat in one of the school’s bathrooms on Tuesday, News Center Maine reported.

Both boys have been released to their parents.

