VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Francis meets frequently with victims of sexual abuse, seeking to defuse a mounting scandal over his unbridled support for a Chilean bishop accused by victims of witnessing and ignoring their abuse.

Spokesman Greg Burke said Francis meets in private with victims individually or in groups several times a month to “listen to them and try to help them to heal their serious wounds.”

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Basilica of Saint Sabina in Rome Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Pope Francis is marking Ash Wednesday with prayer and a solemn procession between two churches on one of ancient Rome's seven hills. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Yet at least one Chilean abuse victim, Juan Carlos Cruz, wondered if Francis had really heard what they said, given Francis’ dismissal of Cruz’s complaints that Chilean Bishop Juan Barros covered up his abuse. During a recent trip to Chile, Francis repeatedly called accusations against Barros by Cruz and other victims slander and said he was certain of Barros’ innocence.

GLOBAL PROBLEM

Cruz said Thursday the problem of clerical abuse is global and has not stopped.

“It should be a priority, and not a false ‘zero tolerance,”‘ he said, echoing Francis’ frequent insistence that he has “zero tolerance” for abuse.

After his comments sparked outrage, Francis was forced to do an about-face and send in a Vatican investigator to look into accusations against Barros, a protege of Chile’s most notorious predator priest, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Vatican’s respected former sex crimes investigator, begins his fact-finding mission Saturday by meeting with Cruz, the main accuser against Barros.

Cruz and two other key whistleblowers have said Barros witnessed their abuse, ignored it and even participated in the psychological abuse that Karadima would then inflict on them when he sensed disobedience or disloyalty. Barros has denied witnessing any abuse or covering it up.

Francis sparked outrage in 2015 when he appointed Barros, then Chile’s military chaplain, to head the diocese of Osorno, Chile, over the objections of some members of the Chilean bishops’ conference who were concerned about fallout from Karadima’s actions.

EIGHT-PAGE LETTER

Francis has said he overruled their recommendation and rejected Barros’ resignation twice because he said he couldn’t in good faith remove him when he had no evidence of Barros’ wrongdoing.

The Associated Press, however, reported that Francis had received an eight-page letter from Cruz in April 2015 detailing his abuse and how Barros witnessed it and ignored it.

Cruz had mailed similar versions of the letter to the pope and his ambassador in Santiago, but never received any response.

Anne Barrett Doyle, of the online resource database BishopAccountability.org, said the revelation of Francis’ frequent meetings with victims raises the question of whether he has a double standard about which types of victims he believes.

“He appears not to listen to victims who expose the complicity of church hierarchs,” she said in an email. “His response to those victims is silence or even, as we saw in Chile, counterattack.”

Francis has been quoted as saying the shame of sexual abuse in the church was a “great humiliation.”

