AUGUSTA — Seacoast Christian used a 16-5 run over the final three minutes to secure a 78-67 win over Forest Hills in a Class D South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Marlon Bernardo scored 20 points to lead fifth-seeded Seacoast (12-7), which will face top-seeded Greenville in a regional semifinal Wednesday.

After seeing an 11-point lead evaporate in the second half, the Guardians finished strong.

Jakob Rivas pulled No. 4 Forest Hills (13-6) into a 62-62 tie with 3:03 remaining before Seacoast pulled away.

Brandon Gilboe, one of four Tigers in double figures, finished with 19 points. Rivas had 15.

For Seacoast, Jesse Towne had 19 points and Ian Condon added 14. Condon also helped the Guardians control the boards, along with Jet Archer, who finished with 13 points.

“I knew coming into the game that Forest Hills was a team that struggled with rebounds,” Seacoast Coach Sky Archer said. “We focused on, if we let them shoot, (hold them to) one shot (per possession). One shot, that’s it.”

VALLEY 45, TEMPLE ACADEMY 44: Second-seeded Valley (14-5) fell behind 15-2 in the first quarter, then rallied to beat No. 7 Temple (9-10) in a Class D South quarterfinal.

Junior point guard Joey Thomas fueled the Cavaliers’ comeback, scoring 23 points. Valley pulled even late in the third quarter on a three-point play by Josh Brown, then took a 34-30 lead into the fourth quarter and held on.

Temple freshman Nick Blaisdell finished with 12 points and six rebounds, while Ilija Ivkovic added 11 points and seven rebounds.

GREENVILLE 56, RANGELEY 22: Top-seeded Greenville (17-2) scored 21 of the first 23 points on the way to a Class D South quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Rangeley (9-10).

Connor DiAngelo and Devin Boone led Greenville with 14 points apiece.

Kyle LaRochelle scored seven points for Rangeley.

NOKOMIS 70, ERSKINE ACADEMY 45: Zach Hartsgrove scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to pace the second-seeded Warriors (13-6) past the seventh-seeded Eagles (8-11) in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Hartsgrove’s first-half points came on five 3-pointers.

Josh Smestad and Josh Perry each had 15 points for Nokomis, while Brock Graves added 12.

Chandler Moore led Erskine with nine points. Jack Jowett and Austin Dunn each chipped in with eight.

It was the first playoff win for Nokomis since 2003. The Warriors will play Medomak Valley in the semifinals on Wednesday.

“It’s a good feeling to get that first win here,” Hartsgrove said. “It gets a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, and now I can just go out and play basketball.”

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PRESQUE ISLE 58, MCI 53: Emily Wheaton scored 36 points, including a tying 3-pointer late in regulation, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (14-5) beat the fourth-seeded Huskies (14-5) in a Class B North quarterfinal in Bangor.

Wheaton had 18 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line in overtime.

April McAlpine led MCI with 14 points but fouled out late in regulation.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 56, ISLESBORO 32: Delenyi Carr scored 23 points to lead the third-seeded Bereans (12-7) to a Class D South quarterfinal win in Augusta.

Daphne Labbe added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Islesboro (4-10) finished the game with just four players on the court because of injuries and foul trouble. Keisha Scott scored 18 points but was forced out of the game with a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 10, MARSHWOOD 3: Walt Lewandowski scored three goals as Portland/Deering (8-8-2) cruised past Marshwood/Traip/Sanford (7-11) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Mike Silva, Sam Shaw and Cam King each added a goal and an assist.

Nathan DeWolf, Henry Honkonen and Chase Gagnon scored for Marshwood.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, YARMOUTH 1: Ryan Collins scored the go-ahead goal with 11 seconds left in the first period, and Sean Agrodina and Brendan Goss added third-period goals as the Capers (13-2-2) beat the Clippers (9-5-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Yarmouth took the lead 4:45 into the game on a goal from Cooper May. Alec Riggle tied it at 10:32.

GORHAM 8, MARANACOOK 1: Holden Edwards scored two power-play goals and assisted on a third power-play goal as the Rams (8-8) beat Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (1-15) at USM Arena.

Dominic Lorello also scored twice, and Tanner Garand had a goal and two assists.

